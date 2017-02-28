Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers gather for a formation at Camp Singo, Feb. 28, 2017. The UPDF trained Ugandan Battle Group 22 in preparation for their deployment in support of the African Union Mission in Somalia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3213529
|VIRIN:
|170228-Z-CT752-0223
|Resolution:
|4928x2970
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SINGO, UG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT