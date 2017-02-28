Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers gather for a formation at Camp Singo, Feb. 28, 2017. The UPDF trained Ugandan Battle Group 22 in preparation for their deployment in support of the African Union Mission in Somalia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

