The Gander Memorial Ceremony

The Gander Memorial remembrance wreath stands in front of the memorial wall, during a ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)

