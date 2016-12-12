The Gander Memorial remembrance wreath stands in front of the memorial wall, during a ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 10:04
|Photo ID:
|3206697
|VIRIN:
|161212-A-SG577-006
|Resolution:
|4200x2700
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Gander Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel Shore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT