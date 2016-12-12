(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Gander Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    The Gander Memorial Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Samuel Shore 

    Fort Campbell Multimedia Visual Information Service Center

    U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Casper, left, an infantryman from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team (502nd Infantry Regiment) “Strike”, Col. John Hope, center, a veteran of the 502nd, and Sgt. Michael Sinko, right, an infantryman and veteran of the 502nd look for names of fellow units members on the Gander Memorial wall at the start of the memorial ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. Casper and Sinko are wearing special period uniforms, very similar to the ones they wore when they deployed on the peacekeeping mission to the Sinai in 1985. All three personnel are wearing their distinctive orange Multinational Force and Observers berets that they wore on the deployment. Casper and Sinko come back each year on the Gander anniversary to honor the sacrifices of their friends and brothers-in-arms that they lost in 1985. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 10:03
    Photo ID: 3206682
    VIRIN: 161212-A-SG577-001
    Resolution: 3600x2700
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Gander Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel Shore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

