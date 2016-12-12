U.S. Army Col. Eric Lopez the Strike Ready Force commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team (502nd Infantry Regiment) “Strike” speaks to personnel, during the Gander Memorial ceremony at the memorial site, Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 10:03
|Photo ID:
|3206684
|VIRIN:
|161212-A-SG577-002
|Resolution:
|3900x2700
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Gander Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel Shore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
