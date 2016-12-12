U.S. Army Col. John Hope, a veteran of the 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment and the Sinai peacekeeping mission shakes hands and speaks to some family members and friends of the 502nd, during the Gander Memorial ceremony at the memorial site, Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. Hope is wearing the distinctive orange Multinational Force and Observers beret that he wore when he deployed on the peacekeeping mission to the Sinai in 1985. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)

