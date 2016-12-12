U.S. Army Col. Eric Lopez, left, the Strike Ready Force commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team (502nd Infantry Regiment) “Strike” and Sgt. Maj. Robert Lake the Ready Force Command Sgt. Maj. salute the Gander Memorial remembrance wreath, during a ceremony at the memorial site, Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2016 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 10:03 Photo ID: 3206687 VIRIN: 161212-A-SG577-003 Resolution: 3900x2700 Size: 4.99 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Gander Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel Shore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.