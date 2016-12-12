(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Gander Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    The Gander Memorial Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Samuel Shore 

    Fort Campbell Multimedia Visual Information Service Center

    A memorial marker for U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Fuller with a newly placed flag behind it at the Gander Memorial Tree Park, during a memorial ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. The memorial markers and trees in the park were donated by the people of Canada to honor the loss of the 248 personnel in Gander. There are 248 Canadian Sugar Maple trees in the park with individual markers to serve as a living reminder for each one of the personnel who were lost in the plane crash. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 10:04
    Photo ID: 3206702
    VIRIN: 161212-A-SG577-008
    Resolution: 3900x2700
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Gander Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel Shore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

