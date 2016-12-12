The Gander Memorial Ceremony

The Gander Memorial marker, in front of the memorial tree park, during a ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky. on Dec. 12, 2016. The ceremony honored the 248, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on Dec. 12, 1985. The Soldiers were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The ceremony marked the 31st anniversary of this tragedy. The memorial marker and trees in the park were donated by the people of Canada to honor the loss of the 248 personnel in Gander. There are 248 Canadian Sugar Maple trees in the park to serve as a living reminder for each one of the personnel who were lost in the plane crash. (U.S. Army Photo by Sam Shore/Released)

