Croatian Soldiers Pilot Mil Mi-17

A Croatian pilot with Kosovo Force flies a Mil Mi-17 helicopter over Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 28. The Croations, along with their American and Swiss counterparts, conducted mixed multi-ship flying operations to expand their future capabilities as part of Kosovo Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

