Croatian crew chiefs aboard a Mil Mi-17 helicopter observe landing operations over Camp Vrelo, Kosovo, Feb. 28. The Croations, along with their American and Swiss counterparts, conducted mixed multi-ship flying operations to expand their future capabilities as part of Kosovo Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 05:18
|Photo ID:
|3206372
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-YS961-379
|Resolution:
|3049x4560
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Croatian Crew Chiefs Participate in Mixed Multi-Ship Mission [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Southern Command Post Conducts Mixed Multi-ship Training Operations
LEAVE A COMMENT