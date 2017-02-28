(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Croatian Crew Chiefs Participate in Mixed Multi-Ship Mission [Image 2 of 6]

    Croatian Crew Chiefs Participate in Mixed Multi-Ship Mission

    KOSOVO

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Croatian crew chiefs aboard a Mil Mi-17 helicopter observe landing operations over Camp Vrelo, Kosovo, Feb. 28. The Croations, along with their American and Swiss counterparts, conducted mixed multi-ship flying operations to expand their future capabilities as part of Kosovo Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 05:18
    Photo ID: 3206372
    VIRIN: 170228-A-YS961-379
    Resolution: 3049x4560
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatian Crew Chiefs Participate in Mixed Multi-Ship Mission [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Croatian Pilot flys Mil Mi-17
    Croatian Crew Chiefs Participate in Mixed Multi-Ship Mission
    Croatian Pilots Crew Mil Mi-17
    Croatian Soldiers Pilot Mil Mi-17
    Mixed Multi-ship Operations with SWISSCOY
    KFOR SCP Soldiers conduct mixed multi-ship training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Southern Command Post Conducts Mixed Multi-ship Training Operations

    TAGS

    soldier
    nato
    KFOR
    croatian
    helicopter
    kosovo
    army
    multinational battle group-East
    swiss
    coy
    mnbg-east
    kfor 22
    multi-ship training
    southern command past

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT