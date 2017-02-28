Croatian Pilot flys Mil Mi-17

A Croatian pilot aboard a Mil Mi-17 helicopter communicates with his copilot during a Multinational Multi-ship Operation training mission with Multinational Battle Group-East Southern Command Post on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 28. The MMO is intended to establish initial interoperability with NATO partners by flying in formation over different points in Kosovo to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

