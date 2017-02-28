A Croatian crew chief observes operations from the rear of a Mil Mi-17 helicopter hovering over a run-way in Pristina Airport, Kosovo, Feb. 28. The Croations, along with their American and Swiss counterparts, conducted mixed multi-ship flying operations to expand their future capabilities as part of Kosovo Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, Croatian Pilots Crew Mil Mi-17 [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
