KFOR SCP Soldiers conduct mixed multi-ship training

Soldiers assigned to the Multinational Battle Group-East Southern Command Post, and their NATO partners, prepare to conduct mixed multi-ship operations aboard a Mil Mi-17 helicopter over Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 28. The MMO is intended to establish initial interoperability with NATO partners by flying in formation over different points in Kosovo to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

