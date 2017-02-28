(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR SCP Soldiers conduct mixed multi-ship training [Image 6 of 6]

    KFOR SCP Soldiers conduct mixed multi-ship training

    KOSOVO

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Soldiers assigned to the Multinational Battle Group-East Southern Command Post, and their NATO partners, prepare to conduct mixed multi-ship operations aboard a Mil Mi-17 helicopter over Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 28. The MMO is intended to establish initial interoperability with NATO partners by flying in formation over different points in Kosovo to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 05:19
    Photo ID: 3206363
    VIRIN: 170228-A-YS961-037
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR SCP Soldiers conduct mixed multi-ship training [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Croatian Pilot flys Mil Mi-17
    Croatian Crew Chiefs Participate in Mixed Multi-Ship Mission
    Croatian Pilots Crew Mil Mi-17
    Croatian Soldiers Pilot Mil Mi-17
    Mixed Multi-ship Operations with SWISSCOY
    KFOR SCP Soldiers conduct mixed multi-ship training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Southern Command Post Conducts Mixed Multi-ship Training Operations

    TAGS

    soldier
    nato
    KFOR
    croatian
    helicopter
    kosovo
    army
    multinational battle group-East
    swiss
    coy
    mnbg-east
    kfor 22
    multi-ship training
    southern command past

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT