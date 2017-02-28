A Pilot with the Kosovo Force Swiss COY exits a helicopter after conducting a multinational multi-ship operation training mission with Multinational Battle Group-East Southern Command Post on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 28. During the training NATO aviation partners practiced flying in formation to enable the future capability of KFOR. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 Location: ZZ This work, Mixed Multi-ship Operations with SWISSCOY, by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.