Passing on the torch

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – A ceremonial brass bell, used for various naval ceremonies, sits inside Hangar 105 during a change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay on Feb. 25, 2017. The bell is traditionally used on naval vessels to alert the crew to the arrival of new officers and chiefs to the ship. Cmdr. Brian Olsen, the former commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51, and a San Diego native, passed on the title of squadron commander to Cmdr. Ronald Martin, a native of Thousand Oaks, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

