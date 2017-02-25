(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Passing on the torch [Image 7 of 9]

    Passing on the torch

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Cmdr. Brian Olsen, the former commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51, wears his newly awarded Meritorious Service Medal during his change of command ceremony at Hangar 105 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, on Feb. 25, 2017. Olsen, a native of San Diego, was relieved by Cmdr. Ronald Martin as the new commanding officer of VR-51. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 02:42
    Photo ID: 3201616
    VIRIN: 170225-M-ST224-069
    Resolution: 3545x2363
    Size: 818.44 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing on the torch [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Navy
    Change of command
    VR-51
    Hangar 105
    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51
    Fly Navy
    Command at Sea Insignia
    Capt Chad E Baker
    Cmdr Brian M Olsen
    Cmdr Ronald R Martin

