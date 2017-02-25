MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Cmdr. Brian Olsen, the former commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51, wears his newly awarded Meritorious Service Medal during his change of command ceremony at Hangar 105 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, on Feb. 25, 2017. Olsen, a native of San Diego, was relieved by Cmdr. Ronald Martin as the new commanding officer of VR-51. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 02:42
|Photo ID:
|3201616
|VIRIN:
|170225-M-ST224-069
|Resolution:
|3545x2363
|Size:
|818.44 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Passing on the torch [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
