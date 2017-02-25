Passing on the torch

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Cmdr. Ronald Martin, the new commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51, and a native of Thousand Oaks, California, is pinned the Commander at Sea Insignia by his wife Leigh Anne, during his change of command ceremony at Hangar 105 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay on Feb. 25, 2017. The Command at Sea Insignia is a highly regarded military badge of the United States Navy that designates senior officers below flag rank who have command of a ship, submarine or an operational fleet air unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

