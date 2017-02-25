Passing on the torch

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Cmdr. Ronald Martin, the commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51, salutes Cmdr. Brian Olsen, the off-going commanding officer of VR-51, during their change of command ceremony at Hangar 105 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay on Feb. 25, 2017. During the ceremony, Olsen was awarded with the Meritorious Service Medal and Martin was pinned with the Commander at Sea Insignia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

