MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Sailors with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51 bow their heads in prayer during a change of command ceremony at Hangar 105 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay on Feb. 25, 2017. The men and women of VR-51 attended the change of command ceremony for their commanding officer, Cmdr. Brian Olsen. Olsen thanked his sailors for their dedicated service to the unit and the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 02:42
|Photo ID:
|3201625
|VIRIN:
|170225-M-ST224-138
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|760.18 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Passing on the torch [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
