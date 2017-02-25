Passing on the torch

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Cmdr. Brian Olsen, the former commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51, is presented the Meritorious Service Medal by Capt. Chad Baker, commander of Fleet Logistics Support Wing, during a change of command ceremony at Hangar 105 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay on Feb. 25, 2017. Olsen, a native of San Diego, was relieved by Cmdr. Ronald Martin, the new commanding officer of VR-51. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
