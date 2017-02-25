Passing on the torch

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Cmdr. Brian Olsen, the former commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51, salutes his sailors during his change of command ceremony at Hangar 105 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay on Feb. 25, 2017. Olsen, a San Diego native, was relieved by Cmdr. Ronald Martin, the new commanding officer of VR-51. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

