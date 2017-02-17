Senior Airman Nicholas Brooks, Staff Sgt. Vincent Franco and Senior Airman William Wakeland hoist the 188 pound AIM-9 onto the munition rail of an F-15 Eagle Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute timed weapons load competition is a yearly contest to name the weapons load crew of the year. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:58 Photo ID: 3199576 VIRIN: 170217-F-TI624-001 Resolution: 3000x2409 Size: 4.45 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red crew races to win weapons load [Image 1 of 14], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.