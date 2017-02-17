Senior Airman Nicholas Brooks, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red Crew, tightens a bolt on the F-15 Eagle Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute timed weapons load competition is a yearly contest to name the weapons load crew of the year. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 08:58
|Photo ID:
|3199577
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-TI624-002
|Resolution:
|3000x1941
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red crew races to win weapons load [Image 1 of 14], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
