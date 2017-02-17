Red crew races to win weapons load

Senior Airman Nicholas Brooks, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red Crew, attaches fins to the AIM-120 munition attached to the wings of an F-15 Eagle Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute timed weapons load competition is a yearly competition. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

