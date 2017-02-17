Senior Airman Nicholas Brooks, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red Crew, attaches fins to the AIM-120 munition attached to the wings of an F-15 Eagle Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute timed weapons load competition is a yearly competition. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 08:58
|Photo ID:
|3199569
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-TI624-005
|Resolution:
|3000x2120
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red crew races to win weapons load [Image 1 of 14], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
