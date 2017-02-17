Senior Airman Nicholas Brooks, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red Crew, prepares the munition rails for the AIM-120 load onto an F-15 Eagle Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute timed weapons load competition is a yearly contest to name the weapons load crew of the year. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:58 Photo ID: 3199559 VIRIN: 170217-F-TI624-000 Resolution: 3000x2474 Size: 3.56 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red crew races to win weapons load [Image 1 of 14], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.