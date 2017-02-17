Blue battles for weapons load supremacy

Senior Airman Trey Riley, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue Crew, secures the fins of an AIM-120 missile during a weapons load competition Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of the crews. The annual competition also identifies the load crew of the year and earns them bragging rights as the best of 22. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)

