(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red crew races to win weapons load [Image 7 of 14]

    Red crew races to win weapons load

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Kristin Stewart 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Vincent Franco, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red Crew, uses the MJ-1 Bomb Lift Truck to line up the AIM-120 onto the F-15 Eagle munition rail Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute timed weapons load competition is a yearly contest to name the weapons load crew of the year. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:58
    Photo ID: 3199566
    VIRIN: 170217-F-TI624-004
    Resolution: 3000x2173
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red crew races to win weapons load [Image 1 of 14], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Red crew races to win weapons load
    Red crew races to win weapons load
    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy
    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy
    Red crew races to win weapons load
    Red crew races to win weapons load
    Red crew races to win weapons load
    Red crew races to win weapons load
    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy
    Red crew races to win weapons load
    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy
    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy
    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy
    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    test
    F-15
    wing
    eglin
    33rd
    53rd
    florida
    military
    air force
    maintenance
    airman
    weapons
    weapons load
    operational
    developmental
    96th TW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT