Red crew races to win weapons load

Staff Sgt. Vincent Franco, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red Crew, uses the MJ-1 Bomb Lift Truck to line up the AIM-120 onto the F-15 Eagle munition rail Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute timed weapons load competition is a yearly contest to name the weapons load crew of the year. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

