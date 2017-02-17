(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy [Image 4 of 14]

    Blue battles for weapons load supremacy

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin O’Connor, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue Crew, secures an AIM-120 missile for loading on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a weapons load competition Feb. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 30-minute competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of the crews. The annual competition also identifies the load crew of the year and earns them bragging rights as the best of 22. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year banquet in March. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:58
    Photo ID: 3199572
    VIRIN: 170217-F-gy014-010
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue battles for weapons load supremacy [Image 1 of 14], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

