Airmen assigned to the 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron enjoy pizza brought to them by chaplains from the 51st Fighter Wing chapel during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The Airmen received the food during one of the many morale visits the chapel staff conducts throughout the day during exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 03:19 Photo ID: 3199354 VIRIN: 170302-F-AM292-175 Resolution: 5374x3023 Size: 3.42 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.