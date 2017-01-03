Airmen assigned to the 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron enjoy pizza brought to them by chaplains from the 51st Fighter Wing chapel during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The Airmen received the food during one of the many morale visits the chapel staff conducts throughout the day during exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 03:19
|Photo ID:
|3199354
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-AM292-175
|Resolution:
|5374x3023
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
This work, BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
