    BH 17-1: MOPP check [Image 4 of 9]

    BH 17-1: MOPP check

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Albert Malone, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs a buddy check on his wingman’s Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The restrictive nature of movement while in MOPP gear requires Airmen to double check the seal of the hood around the gas mask, preventing any possible leaks that an individual person may not be able to see or feel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 03:19
    Photo ID: 3199348
    VIRIN: 170302-F-AM292-253
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: MOPP check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

