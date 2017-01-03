U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Albert Malone, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs a buddy check on his wingman’s Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The restrictive nature of movement while in MOPP gear requires Airmen to double check the seal of the hood around the gas mask, preventing any possible leaks that an individual person may not be able to see or feel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 03:19 Photo ID: 3199348 VIRIN: 170302-F-AM292-253 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.52 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BH 17-1: MOPP check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.