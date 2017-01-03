U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Albert Malone, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs a buddy check on his wingman’s Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The restrictive nature of movement while in MOPP gear requires Airmen to double check the seal of the hood around the gas mask, preventing any possible leaks that an individual person may not be able to see or feel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 03:19
|Photo ID:
|3199348
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-AM292-253
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BH 17-1: MOPP check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT