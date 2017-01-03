BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check

Airmen assigned to the 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose with chaplains from the 51st Fighter Wing during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. Members of the chapel staff conducted morale visits across base during the exercise, usually with food and drink readily available for the Airmen they would speak with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

