BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check

U.S. Air Force Chap. (Lt. Col.) Jeffrey Granger, 51st Fighter Wing wing chaplain, gives U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Lantz, 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, a slice of pizza during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. The wing chapel staff made morale visits to different units across the base, bringing free food and drink with them wherever they went. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
