U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Dedeaux, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, shelters in place during a simulated attack as part of Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. One of the objectives of this exercise was to demonstrate the ability to survive and operate in a compromised environment, necessitating the use of Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 03:19
|Photo ID:
|3199340
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-AM292-387
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BH 17-1: MOPP check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT