U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Dedeaux, 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, shelters in place during a simulated attack as part of Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. One of the objectives of this exercise was to demonstrate the ability to survive and operate in a compromised environment, necessitating the use of Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017
Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BH 17-1: MOPP check, by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.