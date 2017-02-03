BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyron Abraham, thanks U.S. Air Force Chap. (Capt.) Amber Kiesel, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, for the food and drink she brought out to the flightline during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. Kiesel and other members of the 51st FW chapel staff went across the base with offers of food and drink to help keep morale up during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

