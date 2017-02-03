(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check [Image 6 of 9]

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyron Abraham, thanks U.S. Air Force Chap. (Capt.) Amber Kiesel, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, for the food and drink she brought out to the flightline during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. Kiesel and other members of the 51st FW chapel staff went across the base with offers of food and drink to help keep morale up during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Korea
    chaplains
    morale
    Osan
    AGE
    pizza
    Air Force
    exercise
    maintenance
    Beverly Herd

