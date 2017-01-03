U.S. Air Force Chap. (Lt. Col.) Jeffrey Granger, 51st Fighter Wing wing chaplain, takes a selfie with a member of the 51st Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment shop during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2017. Granger and other members of the 51st FW chapel staff went across the base with offers of food and drink to help keep morale up during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017
This work, BH 17-1: Chaplain morale check, by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.