U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Rogers, 633rd Dental Squadron dentist, demonstrates reminds children of the importance of cleaning their tongue when they brush their teeth at the Langley Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 21, 2017. Dentists reminded children to brush their teeth twice daily, for two minutes each time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles, by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.