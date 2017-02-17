(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 3 of 6]

    Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army. Pvt. Jade Ross, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dental assistant, demonstrates the proper way children should brush their teeth at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. Playing the role of the tooth fairy, Ross asked children questions about how often and how long they should brush their teeth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:11
    Photo ID: 3184800
    VIRIN: 170217-F-JC454-037
    Resolution: 4697x5911
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    joint base
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Airman
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE

