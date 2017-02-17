Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles

U.S. Army. Pvt. Jade Ross, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dental assistant, demonstrates the proper way children should brush their teeth at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. Playing the role of the tooth fairy, Ross asked children questions about how often and how long they should brush their teeth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

