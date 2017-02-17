U.S. Army. Pvt. Jade Ross, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dental assistant, demonstrates the proper way children should brush their teeth at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. Playing the role of the tooth fairy, Ross asked children questions about how often and how long they should brush their teeth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 14:11
|Photo ID:
|3184800
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-JC454-037
|Resolution:
|4697x5911
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
