U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Oatmen, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dentist, discusses dental hygiene with children at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. During Children’s Dental Health Month, dental technicians teach children the proper way to brush their teeth, how to floss, and to avoid sugary foods and beverages whenever possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:11 Photo ID: 3184797 VIRIN: 170217-F-JC454-034 Resolution: 4578x5586 Size: 5.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.