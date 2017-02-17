Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles

U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Oatmen, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dentist, discusses dental hygiene with children at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. During Children’s Dental Health Month, dental technicians teach children the proper way to brush their teeth, how to floss, and to avoid sugary foods and beverages whenever possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
