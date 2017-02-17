Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles

U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Abdullah, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dental assistant, asks children if they all floss their teeth daily at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. According to dentists, many young children develop tooth decay due to improper dental hygiene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

