U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Abdullah, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dental assistant, asks children if they all floss their teeth daily at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. According to dentists, many young children develop tooth decay due to improper dental hygiene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|02.17.2017
|02.23.2017 14:11
|3184794
|170217-F-JC454-029
|5646x4253
|3.91 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
