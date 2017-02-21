U.S. Air Force Capt. Christina Wengler, 633rd Dental Squadron dentist, demonstrates proper brushing techniques with children at the Langley Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 21, 2017. Dentists visited with all age groups at the CDCs to discuss oral hygiene techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 14:11
|Photo ID:
|3184801
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-JC454-010
|Resolution:
|5131x4493
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
This work, Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
