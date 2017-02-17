(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 6 of 6]

    Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Lewis, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dental laboratory NCO, asks children to identify healthy food and beverages at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. February is Children’s Dental Health Month and dental personnel visit the CDCs to teach children about dental hygiene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:11
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    joint base
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Airman
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE

