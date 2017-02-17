Dentists educate youth on healthy smiles

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Lewis, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity dental laboratory NCO, asks children to identify healthy food and beverages at the Madison Child Development Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 17, 2017. February is Children’s Dental Health Month and dental personnel visit the CDCs to teach children about dental hygiene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

