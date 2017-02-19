Sea Hawk takes flight

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Schroeder/Released)
