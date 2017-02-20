Sailor guides cable

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2017) - Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jasmine Haber, a native of Roanoke, Va., guides the cable for the TWS/CAT "Victor" 3 Anti Torpedo Defense System while conducting training on board the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting Fleet Replacement Squadron Carrier Qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Bacon/Released)

