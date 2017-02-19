170219-N-WV703-040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2017) Littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) steams behind the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) Patrol Vessel DARUTTAQWA prior to conducting bilateral execises at sea. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170219-N-WV703-040 [Image 1 of 237], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.