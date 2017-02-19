(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SINGAPORE

    02.19.2017

    170219-N-WV703-040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2017) Littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) steams behind the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) Patrol Vessel DARUTTAQWA prior to conducting bilateral execises at sea. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 00:30
    Photo ID: 3180273
    VIRIN: 170219-N-WV703-040
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170219-N-WV703-040 [Image 1 of 237], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Littoral Combat Ship
    Singapore
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    CTF 73
    Maiden Deployment
    DESRON 7
    Changi
    LCS 4
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USS Coronado
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    Asia-Pacific Rebalance
    Crown of the Fleet
    Crown Town
    Royal Punch

