170219-N-KP948-043

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2017) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Ryan Donlon takes a bearing aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75). Donald Cook is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain and is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

