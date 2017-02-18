GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS

170218-N-GI441-208 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 picks up ordnance from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the Danish frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F362) breaks away from the formation. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bowens/Released)

