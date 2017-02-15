170215-N-WS581-017



NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) Gunners Mate 3rd Class Shomari James, from Brooklyn, N.Y., stands watch aft 56 gunners watch aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) sails toward its homeport. Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Andrew J. Sneeringer)

