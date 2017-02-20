170220-N-YL257-001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 20, 2017) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 00:29
|Photo ID:
|3180249
|VIRIN:
|170220-N-YL257-001
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 237], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
