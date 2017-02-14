442 Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terry Reece, a crew chief assigned to the 358th Fighter Squadron, visually inspects tires during pre-flight checks prior to a local training mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. The aircraft can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. The wide combat radius and short takeoff and landing capability permit operations in and out of locations near front lines. Using night vision goggles, A-10 pilots can conduct their missions during darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

