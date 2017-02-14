442 Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alonso Gudino, a crew chief assigned to the 358th Fighter Squadron, awaits pilots signals to taxi out of the parkway during pre-flight checks at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The Thunderbolt II can be serviced and operated from austere bases with limited facilities near battle areas. Many of the aircraft's parts are interchangeable left and right, including the engines, main landing gear and vertical stabilizers. Avionics equipment includes multi-band communications; Global Positioning System and inertial navigations systems; infrared and electronic countermeasures against air-to-air and air-to-surface threats. And, it has a heads-up display to display flight and weapons delivery information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

