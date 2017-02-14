(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    442 Fighter Wing [Image 6 of 8]

    442 Fighter Wing

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy Kin 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alonso Gudino, a crew chief assigned to the 358th Fighter Squadron, awaits pilots signals to taxi out of the parkway during pre-flight checks at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The Thunderbolt II can be serviced and operated from austere bases with limited facilities near battle areas. Many of the aircraft's parts are interchangeable left and right, including the engines, main landing gear and vertical stabilizers. Avionics equipment includes multi-band communications; Global Positioning System and inertial navigations systems; infrared and electronic countermeasures against air-to-air and air-to-surface threats. And, it has a heads-up display to display flight and weapons delivery information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 14:54
    Photo ID: 3178828
    VIRIN: 170214-F-KV470-082
    Resolution: 7360x4624
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442 Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Andy Kin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    442 Fighter Wing
    442 Fighter Wing
    442 Fighter Wing
    442 Fighter Wing
    442 Fighter Wing
    442 Fighter Wing
    442 Fighter Wing
    442 Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    MO
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Warthogs
    509BW
    442 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT